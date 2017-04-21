DeShields RBI single in 13th gives Texas 1-0 win over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Delino DeShields had an RBI single with one out in the 13th inning to score Joey Gallo from second base and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Thursday night.

Gallo had pulled a one-out double into the right-field corner off Travis Wood (0-1), the third Royals reliever after starter Danny Duffy went 7 1-3 innings. Gallo scored when DeShields hit a sharp single to left on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

It was only the third game in the 24 seasons of the Rangers’ ballpark to go to extra innings scoreless. This was the longest of those games.

Gallo’s double was the first hit for the Rangers since Jonathan Lucroy’s leadoff double in the fifth. It was the first hit in the game since Royals leadoff hitter Alex Gordon’s one-out single in the eighth.

Dario Alvarez (1-0), the seventh Texas pitcher, struck out three in two innings after walking the first batter he faced on four pitches.

The Rangers also won 1-0 in the other two games at the ballpark that went to extra inning scoreless. Robinson Chirinos had an RBI single in the 12th inning to beat the Houston Astros on April 11, 2014; and Rusty Greer’s RBI single in the 11th inning was the difference in a win over Toronto on Aug. 25, 2000.

Before Gallo scored, the only runner to reach third base had been Lucroy. The Texas catcher advanced to third on a deep flyout by Carlos Gomez before getting stranded there in the fifth.

Andrew Cashner, the first Texas-born Rangers starter since 2008, pitched six innings in his first home start. Six relievers then combined for 11 strikeouts and one walk while allowing only one hit over seven innings.

Kansas City has scored a majors-worst 41 runs so far this season.

While the Rangers had 72 runs, they entered the game with an AL-low .210 batting average and were coming off a 3-6 West Coast Road trip that dropped the two-time defending AL West champions to the bottom of the division standings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Jorge Solor, who strained his oblique muscle during the final week of spring training, is close to starting a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, according to manager Ed Yost.

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre took some grounders and his throws to first base were caught by manager Jeff Banister. “He looked much better today than last time he went through this exercise,” the manager said. It’s still not clear when Beltre (right calf) will be ready to play. … Demoted closer Sam Dyson, on the 10-day DL with a bruised right hand, threw a simulated inning.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Nate Karns has a 1.54 ERA through his first two starts, allowing two earned runs in 11 2-3 innings without getting a decision in either of those games. He allowed four runs while getting only two outs in a relief appearance.

Rangers: Cole Hamels makes his fourth start of the season still without a decision. The lefty has exited all of his starts in position for a win, but the Rangers have lost each of those games.

