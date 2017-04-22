Diamondbacks 13, Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .233 h-Eibner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Seager ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .308 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .358 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Grandal c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Toles lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .238 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .043 f-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Taylor ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .750 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Van Slyke ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Totals 35 5 9 5 1 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 6 2 3 1 0 2 .301 Owings ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .300 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .254 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lamb 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .297 Tomas lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .276 Drury 2b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .293 Peralta rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .254 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143 c-Herrmann ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 d-Iannetta ph-c 1 1 1 2 1 0 .308 Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hazelbaker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .467 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Descalso ph-1b 1 1 1 2 1 0 .167 Totals 38 13 14 12 8 11

Los Angeles 200 011 100— 5 9 2 Arizona 101 020 09x—13 14 1

a-struck out for De La Rosa in the 6th. b-homered for Baez in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Mathis in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Herrmann in the 8th. e-walked for Bradley in the 8th. f-flied out for Utley in the 9th. g-flied out for Fields in the 9th. h-grounded out for Pederson in the 9th.

E_Toles (1), Utley (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Pederson (2), Turner (9), Grandal (2), Pollock (5), Owings (4), Goldschmidt (5), Tomas (5), Drury (3), Descalso (1). HR_Seager (3), off Walker; Taylor (1), off Bradley; Pollock (2), off Wood. RBIs_Seager 3 (14), Toles (7), Taylor (1), Pollock (7), Owings (7), Goldschmidt 2 (8), Lamb 2 (16), Tomas 2 (10), Iannetta 2 (5), Descalso 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Toles); Arizona 6 (Pollock 4, Lamb, Tomas). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 7 for 17.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Goldschmidt, Lamb. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Bradley, Owings, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 6 76 3.29 Baez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 26 0.00 Stripling L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 13 2.79 Avilan BS, 1-1 0 0 2 2 2 0 10 3.38 Romo 1-3 2 5 5 3 1 19 11.81 Fields 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.00 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 6 96 4.57 De La Rosa 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.18 Bradley W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 0.79 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.50

Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Avilan 2-1, Romo 3-3, Fields 3-3, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Turner). WP_Wood. PB_Grandal (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:28. A_27,018 (48,633).