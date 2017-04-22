Diamondbacks 13, Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|h-Eibner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.308
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.358
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Toles lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|f-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Taylor ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Van Slyke ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|1
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Owings ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.297
|Tomas lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Drury 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Peralta rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|c-Herrmann ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|d-Iannetta ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hazelbaker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.467
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Descalso ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|12
|8
|11
|Los Angeles
|200
|011
|100—
|5
|9
|2
|Arizona
|101
|020
|09x—13
|14
|1
a-struck out for De La Rosa in the 6th. b-homered for Baez in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Mathis in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Herrmann in the 8th. e-walked for Bradley in the 8th. f-flied out for Utley in the 9th. g-flied out for Fields in the 9th. h-grounded out for Pederson in the 9th.
E_Toles (1), Utley (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Pederson (2), Turner (9), Grandal (2), Pollock (5), Owings (4), Goldschmidt (5), Tomas (5), Drury (3), Descalso (1). HR_Seager (3), off Walker; Taylor (1), off Bradley; Pollock (2), off Wood. RBIs_Seager 3 (14), Toles (7), Taylor (1), Pollock (7), Owings (7), Goldschmidt 2 (8), Lamb 2 (16), Tomas 2 (10), Iannetta 2 (5), Descalso 2 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Toles); Arizona 6 (Pollock 4, Lamb, Tomas). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 7 for 17.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Goldschmidt, Lamb. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Arizona 1 (Bradley, Owings, Goldschmidt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|76
|3.29
|Baez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|0.00
|Stripling L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.79
|Avilan BS, 1-1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|10
|3.38
|Romo
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|19
|11.81
|Fields
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|96
|4.57
|De La Rosa
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.18
|Bradley W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|0.79
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.50
Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Avilan 2-1, Romo 3-3, Fields 3-3, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Turner). WP_Wood. PB_Grandal (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:28. A_27,018 (48,633).
