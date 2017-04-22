Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Diamondbacks 13, Dodgers 5

Diamondbacks 13, Dodgers 5

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 1:16 am 1 min read
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .233
h-Eibner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Seager ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .308
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .358
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Grandal c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Toles lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .238
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .043
f-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Taylor ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .750
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Van Slyke ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 35 5 9 5 1 7
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 6 2 3 1 0 2 .301
Owings ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .300
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .254
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .297
Tomas lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .276
Drury 2b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .293
Peralta rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .254
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143
c-Herrmann ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
d-Iannetta ph-c 1 1 1 2 1 0 .308
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hazelbaker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .467
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Descalso ph-1b 1 1 1 2 1 0 .167
Totals 38 13 14 12 8 11
Los Angeles 200 011 100— 5 9 2
Arizona 101 020 09x—13 14 1

a-struck out for De La Rosa in the 6th. b-homered for Baez in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Mathis in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Herrmann in the 8th. e-walked for Bradley in the 8th. f-flied out for Utley in the 9th. g-flied out for Fields in the 9th. h-grounded out for Pederson in the 9th.

E_Toles (1), Utley (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Pederson (2), Turner (9), Grandal (2), Pollock (5), Owings (4), Goldschmidt (5), Tomas (5), Drury (3), Descalso (1). HR_Seager (3), off Walker; Taylor (1), off Bradley; Pollock (2), off Wood. RBIs_Seager 3 (14), Toles (7), Taylor (1), Pollock (7), Owings (7), Goldschmidt 2 (8), Lamb 2 (16), Tomas 2 (10), Iannetta 2 (5), Descalso 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Toles); Arizona 6 (Pollock 4, Lamb, Tomas). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 7 for 17.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Goldschmidt, Lamb. GIDP_Gonzalez.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

DP_Arizona 1 (Bradley, Owings, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 6 76 3.29
Baez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 26 0.00
Stripling L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 13 2.79
Avilan BS, 1-1 0 0 2 2 2 0 10 3.38
Romo 1-3 2 5 5 3 1 19 11.81
Fields 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 6 96 4.57
De La Rosa 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.18
Bradley W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 0.79
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.50

Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Avilan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Avilan 2-1, Romo 3-3, Fields 3-3, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Turner). WP_Wood. PB_Grandal (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:28. A_27,018 (48,633).

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Diamondbacks 13, Dodgers 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.