Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Diamondbacks place Miller on…

Diamondbacks place Miller on 10-Day DL, recall Bracho

By master April 24, 2017 5:47 pm < a min read
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed right-handed starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

Miller, off to a good start after an awful 2016 season, left in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He had thrown four scoreless innings but walked the first two batters in the fifth and allowed a double. Miller threw one more pitch before being removed from the game. He is 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts.

Arizona recalled right-hander Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno to take Miller’s roster spot. Bracho is 0-1 with two saves with a 0.00 ERA in six appearances with the Aces. He has struck out 12 and walked one. The one run he has allowed was unearned.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Diamondbacks place Miller on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.