Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown a no-go?Cuts to civilian DoD jobs?TSP director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Drake to host first-ever…

Drake to host first-ever “NBA Awards” on June 26

By master April 25, 2017 10:07 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake will host the NBA’s first-ever awards show this June.

The Canadian rapper will preside over the June 26 ceremony in New York, which will be televised live on TNT.

The Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will be announced during the show. The league and Turner Sports say other awards will be open to fan voting. Those categories and finalists will be announced later this week.

Award winners have previously been announced separately throughout the postseason.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Drake serves as global ambassador for his hometown Toronto Raptors and is frequently seen in courtside seats at their games.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Drake to host first-ever…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman inaugurates White House bowling alley

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.