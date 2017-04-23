Fed Cup Results

Winners to WG Final, Nov. 11-12
|United States 3, Czech Republic 2
|At Saddlebrook Resort
|Wesley Chapel, Fla.
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-5.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Kristyna Pliskova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.
|Belarus 3, Switzerland 2
|At Chizhovka Arena
|Minsk, Belarus
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic and Martina Hingis, Switzerland, def. Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-0, 6-1.
Winners to 2018 WG
|France 4, Spain 0
|At Halle Andre Vacheresse
|Roanne, France
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.
Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.
Pauline Parmentier, France, vs. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, abandoned.
Alize Cornet and Amandine Hesse, France, def. Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Olga Saez Larra, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.
|Belgium 3, Russia 2
|At Small Sports Arena “Luzhniki”
|Moscow
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.
Elise Mertens and An-Sophie Mestach, Belgium, def. Daria Kasatkina and Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
|Germany 3, Ukraine 2
|At Porsche Arena
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.
Nadiia Kichenok and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def.Laura Siegemund and Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
|Netherlands 3, Slovakia 2
|At AEGON Arena
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.
Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.
Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.
Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-4.
Daniela Hantuchova and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Cindy Burger and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 2-1, retired.
Winners to 2018 WGII
|Italy 3, Taiwan 1
|At Circolo Tennis Barletta
|Barletta, Italy
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Lee Ya-hsuan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Hsu Chieh-yu, Taiwan, 6-0, 6-2.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Lee Ya-hsuan, Taiwan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Martina Trevisan, Italy, vs. Hsu Chieh-yu, Taiwan, abandoned.
Chuang Chia-jung and Hsu Ching-wen, Taiwan, def. Jasmine Paolini and Camilla Rosatello, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
|Romania 3, Britain 2
|At Tenis Club IDU
|Constanta, Romania
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.
Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.
Jocelyn Rae and Laura Robson, Britain, def. Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.
|Australia 4, Serbia 0
|At Kristalna Dvorana Sports Hall
|Zrenjanin, Serbia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.
Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.
Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-3.
Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, vs. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, abandoned.
Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Ivana Jorovic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-5.
|Canada 3, Kazakhstan 2
|At Uniprix Stadium
|Montreal
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.
Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Kamila Kerimbayeva and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski and Katherine Sebov, Canada, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6), 10-5.
|ZONAL GROUP II
|Europe/Africa
Winners to 2018 Group I, losers to Group III
|At Siauliai Tennis School
|Siauliai, Lithuania
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Norway 3, South Africa 0
Slovenia 3, Sweden 0
Slovenia 3, South Africa 0
Sweden 3, Norway 0
Norway 2, Slovenia 1
Sweden 3, South Africa 0
Final Standings: Slovenia 2-1 (7-2), Sweden 2-1 (6-3), Norway 2-1 (5-4), South Africa 0-3 (0-9)
Denmark 2, Luxembourg 1
Lithuania 2, Egypt 1
Denmark 2, Egypt 1
Luxembourg 3, Lithuania 0
Denmark 3, Lithuania 0
Egypt 2, Luxembourg 1
Final Standings: Denmark 3-0 (7-2), Luxembourg 1-2 (5-4), Egypt 1-2 (4-5), Lithuania 1-2 (2-7)
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotion
Slovenia 2, Luxembourg 0
Sweden 2, Denmark 1
Norway 2, Lithuania 0
Egypt 2, South Africa 0