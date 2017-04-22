Sports Listen

Fed Cup Results

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2017
WORLD GROUP
Semifinals

Winners to WG Final, Nov. 11-12

Belarus 1, Switzerland 1
At Chizhovka Arena
Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.

WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS

Winners to 2018 WG

France 2, Spain 0
At Halle Andre Vacheresse
Roanne, France
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.

Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Russia 1, Belgium 1
At Small Sports Arena “Luzhniki”
Moscow
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Germany 2, Ukraine 0
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.

Slovakia 1, Netherlands 1
At AEGON Arena
Bratislava, Slovakia
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.

WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS

Winners to 2018 WGII

Italy 2, Taiwan 0
At Circolo Tennis Barletta
Barletta, Italy
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Lee Ya-hsuan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Hsu Chieh-yu, Taiwan, 6-0, 6-2.

Romania 1, Britain 1
At Tenis Club IDU
Constanta, Romania
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Australia 2, Serbia 0
At Kristalna Dvorana Sports Hall
Zrenjanin, Serbia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

ZONAL GROUP II
Europe/Africa

Winners to 2018 Group I, losers to Group III

At Siauliai Tennis School
Siauliai, Lithuania
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Norway 3, South Africa 0

Slovenia 3, Sweden 0

Thursday

Slovenia 3, South Africa 0

Sweden 3, Norway 0

Friday

Norway 2, Slovenia 1

Sweden 3, South Africa 0

Final Standings: Slovenia 2-1 (7-2), Sweden 2-1 (6-3), Norway 2-1 (5-4), South Africa 0-3 (0-9)

Pool B
Wednesday

Denmark 2, Luxembourg 1

Lithuania 2, Egypt 1

Thursday

Denmark 2, Egypt 1

Luxembourg 3, Lithuania 0

Friday

Denmark 3, Lithuania 0

Egypt 2, Luxembourg 1

Final Standings: Denmark 3-0 (7-2), Luxembourg 1-2 (5-4), Egypt 1-2 (4-5), Lithuania 1-2 (2-7)

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotion

Slovenia 2, Luxembourg 0

Sweden 2, Denmark 1

Relegation

Norway 2, Lithuania 0

Egypt 2, South Africa 0

