Fed Cup Results

Winners to WG Final, Nov. 11-12
|Belarus 1, Switzerland 1
|At Chizhovka Arena
|Minsk, Belarus
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-5.
Winners to 2018 WG
|France 2, Spain 0
|At Halle Andre Vacheresse
|Roanne, France
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.
Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
|Russia 1, Belgium 1
|At Small Sports Arena “Luzhniki”
|Moscow
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.
|Germany 2, Ukraine 0
|At Porsche Arena
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.
|Slovakia 1, Netherlands 1
|At AEGON Arena
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.
Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.
Winners to 2018 WGII
|Italy 2, Taiwan 0
|At Circolo Tennis Barletta
|Barletta, Italy
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Lee Ya-hsuan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Hsu Chieh-yu, Taiwan, 6-0, 6-2.
|Romania 1, Britain 1
|At Tenis Club IDU
|Constanta, Romania
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.
Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.
|Australia 2, Serbia 0
|At Kristalna Dvorana Sports Hall
|Zrenjanin, Serbia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.
Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.
|ZONAL GROUP II
|Europe/Africa
Winners to 2018 Group I, losers to Group III
|At Siauliai Tennis School
|Siauliai, Lithuania
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Norway 3, South Africa 0
Slovenia 3, Sweden 0
Slovenia 3, South Africa 0
Sweden 3, Norway 0
Norway 2, Slovenia 1
Sweden 3, South Africa 0
Final Standings: Slovenia 2-1 (7-2), Sweden 2-1 (6-3), Norway 2-1 (5-4), South Africa 0-3 (0-9)
Denmark 2, Luxembourg 1
Lithuania 2, Egypt 1
Denmark 2, Egypt 1
Luxembourg 3, Lithuania 0
Denmark 3, Lithuania 0
Egypt 2, Luxembourg 1
Final Standings: Denmark 3-0 (7-2), Luxembourg 1-2 (5-4), Egypt 1-2 (4-5), Lithuania 1-2 (2-7)
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotion
Slovenia 2, Luxembourg 0
Sweden 2, Denmark 1
Norway 2, Lithuania 0
Egypt 2, South Africa 0
