Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after being hit by a van

ANCONA, Italy (AP) — Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d’Italia in 2011, has died after being hit by a van while training. He was 37.
Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, on Saturday morning when the Astana cyclist was hit by a van at a crossroad.
Team Astana says: “We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team.”
Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
He leaves behind a wife and two twin sons.