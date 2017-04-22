Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Giro winner Scarponi…

Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after being hit by a van

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 5:27 am < a min read
Share

ANCONA, Italy (AP) — Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d’Italia in 2011, has died after being hit by a van while training. He was 37.

Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, on Saturday morning when the Astana cyclist was hit by a van at a crossroad.

Team Astana says: “We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team.”

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

He leaves behind a wife and two twin sons.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Giro winner Scarponi…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.