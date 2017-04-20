Sports Listen

Franco homers, doubles, Phillies beat Mets 6-4; Familia back

By BEN WALKER
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 10:34 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and doubled while breaking the longest hitless streak of his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies capitalized on an error by untested first baseman Jay Bruce to beat the short-handed New York Mets 6-4 Thursday night.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia struck out two and walked two in a hitless ninth inning of his season debut after serving a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The home crowd cheered as he jogged in from the bullpen — Familia led the majors with a team-record 51 saves last year.

Philadelphia took two of three at Citi Field after losing six straight series to the Mets. New York made seven errors in the set.

Aaron Nola (2-0) labored through five innings, and Hector Neris earned his first save this season. Noah Syndergaard (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings.

