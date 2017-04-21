Free Agents Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 134 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (5) — Re-signed Logan Ondrusek, rhp, to a $650,000, one-year contract; re-signed Mark Trumbo, of, a $37.5 million, three-year contract; signed Chris Johnson, 1b-3b, Miami, to a minor league contract ($535,000) and released him; re-signed Michael Bourn, of, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; re-signed Pedro Alvarez, inf-of, to a minor league contract ($2 million); signed Edwin Jackson, rhp, San Diego, to a minor league contract ($850,000).

BOSTON (1) — Signed Mitch Moreland, 1b, Texas, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (3) — Signed Derek Holland, lhp, Texas, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Geovany Soto, c, Los Angeles Angels, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Peter Bourjos, of, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.35 million) and traded him to Tampa Bay,

CLEVELAND (3) — Signed Edwin Encarnacion, 1b-dh, to a $60 million, three-year contract; signed Austin Jackson, of, Chicago White Sox, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Boone Logan, lhp, Colorado, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Alex Avila, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (3) — Signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Philadelphia, to $14 million, two-year contract; signed Josh Reddick, of, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $52 million, four-year contract; signed Carlos Beltran, of, Texas, to a $16 million, one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (5) — Re-signed Drew Butera, c, to a $3.8 million, two-year contract; signed Brandon Moss, 1b-of, St. Louis, to a $12 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Hammel, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Travis Wood, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $12 million, two-year contract; re-signed Peter Moylan, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Re-signed Andrew Bailey, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Luis Valbuena, 3b, Houston, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Yusmeiro Petit, rhp, Washington, to a $2.25 million, two-year contract.

MINNESOTA (4) — Signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $24.5 million, three-year contract; signed Ryan Vogelsong, rhp, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Matt Belisle, rhp, Washington, to a $2.05 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Stubbs, of, Baltimore, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him.

NEW YORK (3) — Signed Matt Holliday, of, St. Louis, to a $13 million, one-year contract; signed Aroldis Chapman, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $86 million, five-year contract; signed Jon Niese, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him.

OAKLAND (6) — Signed Matt Joyce, of, Pittsburgh, to an $11 million, two-year contract; signed Rajai Davis, of, Cleveland, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Santiago Casilla, rhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, two-year contract; re-signed Ross Detwiler, lhp, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Adam Rosales, 3b, San Diego, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Alejandro De Aza, of, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Marc Rzepczynski, lhp, Washington, to an $11 million, two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (5) — Signed Wilson Ramos, c, Washington, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Colby Ramus, of, Houston, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Rickie Weeks, of, Arizona, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Logan Morrison, 1b, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tommy Hunter, rhp, Baltimore, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (4) — Signed Andrew Cashner, rhp, Miami, to a $10 million, one-year contract; re-signed Carlos Gomez, of, to an $11.5 million, one-year contract; signed James Loney, 1b, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Mike Napoli, 1b, Cleveland, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (8) — Signed Kendrys Morales, dh, Kansas City, to a $33 million, three-year contract; signed Steve Pearce, 1b, Baltimore, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Gavin Floyd, rhp, to a minor league contract ($1 milllion) and released him; re-signed Jose Bautista, of, to an $18.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c, Detroit, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed J.P. Howell, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Joe Smith, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Mat Latos, rhp, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (7) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Miami, to a $4 million, two-year contract; signed Fernando Rodney, rhp, Miami, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Gregor Blanco, of, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Chris Iannetta, c, Seattle, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Daniel Descalso, inf, Colorado, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Kevin Jepsen, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a minor league contract ($2.25 million) and released him; signed Jorge De La Rosa, lhp, Colorado, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (10) — Signed R.A. Dickey, rhp, Toronto, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Bartolo Colon, rhp, New York Mets, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; signed Sean Rodriguez, inf, Pittsburgh, to an $11.5 million, two-year contract; signed Blaine Boyer, rhp, Milwaukee, to a minor league contract ($975,000) and released him; signed Jordan Walden, rhp, St. Louis, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and voided it; re-signed Eric O’Flahery, lhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Emilio Bonifacio, of, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Minnesota, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Kris Medlen, rhp, Kansas City, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Ryan Howard, 1b, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($750,000).

CHICAGO (5) — Signed Jon Jay, of, San Diego, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Brian Duensing, lhp, Baltimore, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Kohi Uehara, rhp, Boston, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Munenori Kawasaki, 2b-3b, to a minor league contract ($900,000) and released him.

CINCINNATI (3) — Signed Drew Storen, rhp, Seattle, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Scott Feldman, rhp, Toronto, to a $2.3 million, one-year contract; signed Ryan Raburn, inf-of, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($900,000) and released him.

COLORADO (3) — Signed Ian Desmond, of-1b, Texas, to a $70 million, five-year contract; signed Mike Dunn, lhp, Miami, to a $19 million, three-year contract; re-signed Mark Reynolds, 1b, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Re-signed Rich Hill, lhp, to a $48 million, three-year contract; re-signed Justin Turner, 3b, to a $64 million, four-year contract; re-signed Kenley Jansen, rhp, to an $80 million, five-year contract; signed Brandon Morrow, rhp, San Diego, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Sergio Romo, rhp, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract; re-signed Chase Utley, 2b, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Franklin Gutierrez, of, Seattle, to a $2.6 million, one-year contract.

MIAMI (5) — Signed Edinson Volquez, rhp, Miami, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed A.J. Ellis, c, Philadelphia, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Dustin McGowan, rhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Junichi Tazawa, rhp, Boston, to a $12 million, two-year contract; signed Brad Ziegler, rhp, Boston, to a $12 million, two-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Signed Neftali Feliz, rhp, Pittsburgh, to a $5.35 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (4) — Neil Walker, 2b, accepted $17.2 million qualifying offer; re-signed Yoenis Cespedes, of, to a $110 million, four-year contract; re-signed Jerry Blevins, lhp, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Fernando Salas, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — Jeremy Hellickson, rhp, accepted $17.2 million qualifying offer; signed Joaquin Benoit, rhp, Toronto, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Sean Burnett, lhp, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; re-signed Andres Blanco, 3b, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Saunders, of, Toronto, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Ryan Hanigan, c, Boston, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released hin; signed Chris Coghlan, of, Chicago Cubs, to a minor league contract ($3 million) and released him.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, Arizona, to an $11 million, two-year contract; re-signed Ivan Nova, rhp, to a $26 million, three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Signed Brett Cecil, lhp, Toronto, to a $30.5 million, four-year contract; signed Dexter Fowler, of, Chicago Cubs, to an $82.5 million, five-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Signed Jhoulys Chacin, rhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Richard, lhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Trevor Cahill, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Erick Aybar, ss, Detroit, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jered Weaver, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (5) — Signed Mark Melancon, rhp, Washington, to a $62 million, four-year contract; signed Nick Hundley, c, Colorado, to a $2 million, one-year contract; re-signed Gordon Beckham, inf, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed David Hernandez, rhp, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; signed Aaron Hill, 3b, Boston, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (7) — Re-signed Chris Heisey, of, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Stephen Drew, 2b, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Joe Nathan, rhp, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released hin; signed Matt Albers, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a minor league contract ($1.15 million) and released him; signed Adam Lind, 1b, Seattle, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Matt Wieters, c, Baltimore, to a $21 million, two-year contract; signed Joe Blanton, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YAKULT (1) — Signed Ross Ohlendorf, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Casey McGehee, 3b, Detroit, to a $1.7 million, one-year contract.

___

KOREAN LEAGUE

HANWHA (1) — Signed Carlos Villaneuva, rhp, San Diego, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

LOTTE (1) — Signed Dae-ho Lee, 1b, Seattle, to a 15 billion won ($13 million), four-year contract.