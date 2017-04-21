Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Jackie Bradley Jr. from the 10-day DL. Placed INF-OF Brock Holt on the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated 2B Jason Kipnis from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Yandy Diaz to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Jorge Bonifacio and LHP Matt Strahm from Omaha (PCL). Optioned INF Raul Mondesi and OF Paulo Orlando to Omaha.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Matt Olson from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Cesar Valdez to Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Chase De Jong from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released OF Josh Hamilton from his minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Tony Cingrani on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 19. Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 20, and SS Wilmer Flores on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF T.J. Rivera and LHP Sean Gilmartin from Las Vegas (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated SS Trea Turner from the 10-day DL. Designated INF Grant Green for assignment.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Maxx Garrett and OFs Breland Almadova and Brady Burzynski.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHPs Alex White, Mark Vasquez and Kevin McCanna.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Tyler House.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Tyler Stubblefield.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr. $25,000 for kicking the ball into the spectator stands during an April 19 game against Atlanta and Oklahoma G Russell Westbrook $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Scott Perry executive vice president of basketball operations.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Teresa Weatherspoon director of franchise development and will continue to serve as the director of player development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas WR Shaquelle Evans for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed S Trae Elston off waivers from Cleveland.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed RB Chris Thompson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced the retirement DL Corvey Irvin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Klas Dahlbeck on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Alexei Bereglazov.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LW Jack Kopacka to an amateur tryout agreement.

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Mason McDonald to Adirondack (ECHL). Released G Joel Rumpel from his professional tryout.

COLLEGE

UNITED COLLEGIATE HOCKEY CONFERENCE — Named Ray Biggs sports information director.

AVILA — Named Eric Hicks football coach.

BRIDGEWATER (VA.) — Named Sarah Gaffney women’s basketball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced men’s junior basketball G Reggie Reid will transfer and men’s redshirt senior basketball F Kevin Mickle graduate next month and transfer for his final season of eligibility.

GONZAGA — Announced junior F Johnathan Williams will enter the NBA draft but will not sign with an agent.

HOUSTON — Named Kenny Guiton wide receivers coach.

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO — Announced the resignation of men’s and women’s track and field coach Jim Dilling at the end of the season.

NC STATE — Signed men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts to a six-year contract.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named — Mark Trakh women’s basketball coach.

TULANE — Announced the resignation of women’s tennis coach Terri Sisk.

UCLA — Promoted Tyus Edney to men’s assistant basketball coach.

WISCONSIN — Signed men’s basketball coach Greg Gard and women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis to contract extensions through May 31, 2022; men’s hockey coach Tony Granato and women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson to contract extensions through June 30, 2022; wrestling coach Barry Davis to a contract extension through May 31, 2020; and men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Whitney Hite to a contract extension through June 14, 2020.