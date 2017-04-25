Greinke fans 11, Owings hits grand slam in Arizona win

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke struck out 11 in six innings, Chris Owings hit his first career grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Monday night.
David Peralta homered and singled twice for the Diamondbacks, whose 9-2 start at home ties the best in club history.
Greinke (2-2) gave up a run on six hits, including three singles by Yangervis Solarte, with no walks and left with a 6-1 lead.
Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in six tries.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Jhoulys Chacin (1-0), the winner in a 1-0 Padres victory over Greinke and Arizona last Thursday, gave up seven runs and eight hits over six innings.
Wil Myers and Austin Hedges homered for San Diego to make it a one-run game.