Greinke fans 11, Owings hits grand slam in Arizona win

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke struck out 11 in six innings, Chris Owings hit his first career grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Monday night.

David Peralta homered and singled twice for the Diamondbacks, whose 9-2 start at home ties the best in club history.

Greinke (2-2) gave up a run on six hits, including three singles by Yangervis Solarte, with no walks and left with a 6-1 lead.

Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in six tries.

Jhoulys Chacin (1-0), the winner in a 1-0 Padres victory over Greinke and Arizona last Thursday, gave up seven runs and eight hits over six innings.

Wil Myers and Austin Hedges homered for San Diego to make it a one-run game.