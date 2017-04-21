Sports Listen

Harper, Nats win 5th in row, top Familia, Mets 4-3 in 11

By BEN WALKER
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 11:03 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Familia again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

The Nationals, the top-hitting team in the major leagues, hadn’t gotten a hit since Jose Lobaton’s leadoff homer in the fifth when Harper sliced a double to open the 11th.

After Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked by Josh Smoker (0-1), Familia relieved. On Thursday night, Familia — who led the majors with 51 saves last year — made his season debut after a 15-game domestic violence suspension and labored through 30 pitches, walking two.

