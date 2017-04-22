Sports Listen

Holder Lyon beats Man City 3-1 in Women’s Champs League SF

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Saki Kumagai scored a penalty inside two minutes to set title-holder Lyon on its way to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal on Saturday.

The penalty was conceded by Carli Lloyd when the American reigning FIFA world player of the year handled the ball.

The game pitted Lloyd against compatriot Alex Morgan, with the Americans taking advantage of a gap in the U.S. schedule to secure short-term moves to European clubs this season.

But it is more likely to be Morgan heading to the final in Cardiff in June.

Although Kosovare Asllani canceled out Kumagai’s spot kick, Dzsenifer Marozsan restored Lyon’s lead to cap a thrilling opening 16 minutes in Manchester.

Lyon’s experience as a three-time Champions League winner was clear against the competition’s newcomers as Eugenie Le Sommer added a third in the 68th minute.

Barcelona hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal later Saturday. The second legs are next Saturday.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Holder Lyon beats Man…
