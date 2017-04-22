Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ibrahimovic future in doubt…

Ibrahimovic future in doubt after ‘significant’ knee injury

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 1:28 pm < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have played his last game for Manchester United.

The English Premier League club announced on Saturday that Ibrahimovic sustained “significant knee ligament damage” on Thursday in the Europa League quarterfinal victory over Anderlecht.

United didn’t put a timeframe on the Swedish striker’s recovery.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic had been offered a new contract for next season that was yet to be accepted.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Defender Marcos Rojo is also facing a lengthy layoff with knee ligament damage.

United says “both players require specialist opinions over the coming days. Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.”

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ibrahimovic future in doubt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.