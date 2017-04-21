Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Iowa A.D. Gary Barta…

Iowa A.D. Gary Barta details damaged relationship with Meyer

By LUKE MEREDITH
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 7:13 pm < a min read
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says his relationship with a former top administrator deteriorated after he informed her that after a reorganization of the athletic department, she no longer would be his second-in-command.

Testifying Friday in a discrimination lawsuit filed by former administrator Jane Meyer, Barta said the two initially had a strong working relationship but that she became antagonistic after he told her in 2013 that he’d look for a new deputy director. Barta said he based his decision, in part, because he believed the head football and wrestling coaches wouldn’t support Meyer.

Meyer’s lawsuit alleges she suffered workplace discrimination as a gay woman in a relationship with a coach, that the school retaliated against her and that she was paid less than a male counterpart.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Iowa A.D. Gary Barta…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.