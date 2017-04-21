Sports Listen

Knutzon maintains 2-stroke lead at Panasonic Open

April 21, 2017
NODA, Japan (AP) — Jason Knutzon of the United States fired a 2-under-par 69 to maintain a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Panasonic Open on Friday.

Knutzon offset two bogeys with four birdies at Chiba Country Club to finish at 9-under 133, two strokes ahead of a group of four golfers that included Juvic Pagunsan (67) of the Philippines and Hur In-hoi (68) of South Korea.

Yujiro Ohori of Japan shot the day’s lowest score of 65 and was also two strokes back with Panuphol Pittayarat (68) of Thailand.

Defending champion Yuta Ikeda, who struggled to a 73 in the opening round, had a 69 to make the cut at even par.

