Kuraly’s 2nd goal of game lifts Bruins past Senators in 2OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sean Kuraly’s second goal of the game at 10:19 of the second overtime gave the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Friday night, avoiding elimination in the first-round series.

David Pastrnak also scored and Tuukka Rask finished with 41 saves to help the Bruins rally from two goals down early in the second period and cut the Senators’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

On the winning goal, Charlie McAvoy’s shot from the right point was tipped by David Backes and then hit Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson’s skate in front of goalie Craig Anderson, and Kuraly backhanded it in.

Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.

Mark Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Bruins had the best chances to end the game in the first overtime when they went on a power play on Clarke MacArthur’s high-sticking penalty. Then, Noel Acciari’s apparent goal waved off at 14:25 due to goalie interference when Kuraly tripped over Anderson. The Bruins challenged the call to no avail.

The Senators had two great chances to take the lead in the third as the Bruins took a delay of game and a too many men penalty in the final 6 minutes of the period, but Ottawa managed just two shots on goal.

Trailing 2-0, Brad Marchand helped cut the lead in half when he took the puck behind the Senators net and made a cross-crease pass to Pastrnak, who beat Anderson short side at 8:40 of the second.

Kuraly tied it with his first-ever NHL goal on a bank shot from the side of the net with 2:55 left in the middle period.

Ottawa scored just 30 seconds into the period to push their lead to 2-0 when the Bruins defense was caught flat-footed. Pageau was able to break in alone and beat Rask through the legs.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Mike Hoffman made a great pass to Stone, who slipped behind the Bruins defense and beat Rask on the backhand.

An already depleted Bruins lineup took another hit as David Krejci left the game late in the first after a collision with Chris Wideman.

NOTES: C Chris Kelly was in the Senators lineup for first time, replacing the injured Tom Pyatt. … Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki (lower body, day-to-day). RW Chris Neil, C Tommy Wingels were healthy scratches. … The Bruins remained without defensemen Adam McQuaid (upper body), Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body). C Ryan Spooner was scratched as he wasn’t 100 percent.