LA Angels recall Pounders, trade LaMarre in flurry of moves

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 4:06 pm < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-hander Brooks Pounders and designated right-hander Kirby Yates for assignment.

The Angels made the latest moves to shore up their injury-plagued pitching staff Sunday.

Los Angeles also traded outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Oakland for cash considerations. The new signee was designated for assignment earlier in the week after the Angels needed more room on their 40-man roster.

Pounders 1-0 with one save in five appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season. The Angels acquired the reliever form Kansas City in December.

The Angels had eight pitchers on the disabled list just 18 games into their season.

Cam Bedrosian was the latest to be shelved this weekend, leaving Los Angeles without its top three relievers: Bedrosian, Huston Street and Andrew Bailey.

The Associated Press

