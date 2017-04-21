Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Larson starts on pole…

Larson starts on pole with Bristol qualifying rained out

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 3:18 pm < a min read
Share

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson will start on the pole on points because rain washed out qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson won at Fontana from the pole in the No. 42 Chevrolet and started first a week later at Martinsville. He has five top-two finishes in just seven NASCAR races this season.

Chase Elliott joins Larson on the front row of Sunday’s race. Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano round out the top five.

The Cup series returns after its first off week of the season.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

NASCAR scrapped qualifying Friday because of the rain that hit that track and could be a problem all weekend. The field is set by owner points.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Larson starts on pole…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy culinary specialists prepare bread dough aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.