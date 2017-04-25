Latest Virginia sports

WIZARDS-HAWKS

Balanced Hawks hold off Wizards 111-101, even series 2-all

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap bounced back from a sluggish start to score 19 points, Dwight Howard had his best game of the postseason and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away from the Washington Wizards 111-101 Monday night to even the opening-round playoff series at 2-all.

Howard, who was a non-factor through the first three games, had a double-double by halftime and finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Hawks got double-figure scoring from seven players, including huge contributions off the bench from Kent Bazemore and Jose Calderon.

Advertisement

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, bouncing back from a dismal performance in Game 3, and John Wall had another stellar performance with 22 points and 10 assists. But those two, as good as they were, couldn’t match a more balanced approach by the Hawks.

Now, the series is down to a best-of-three. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Washington.

REDSKINS-COMPTON

LB Will Compton re-signs with Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Linebacker Will Compton has re-signed with the Washington Redskins.

Compton was a restricted free agent.

The team announced the deal on Monday.

He signed with the Redskins after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, playing in 48 regular-season NFL games, including 30 starts. Last season, Compton played and started in 15 games. He had career bests with 104 tackles, five passes defensed and two fumbles recovered.

PLAYOFFS-SECOND ROUND

Predators-Blues, Oilers-Ducks open second round Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL postseason is down to eight teams with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Edmonton Oilers to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night.

After the two Western Conference series get going, the Ottawa Senators host the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Washington versus Pittsburgh is a showdown of the top two teams in the league during the regular season.

The Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens and Central champion Chicago Blackhawks were eliminated in a first round that set a record for the most overtime games with 18.

It was the first time a first round didn’t feature a Game 7 in any series since 2001.

NATIONALS-ROCKIES

Blackmon hits 2-run homer, Rockies beat Nationals 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the seventh, Colorado’s lights-out bullpen threw three-plus scoreless innings and the Colorado Rockies beat Washington 8-4 on Monday night, ending the Nationals’ seven-game winning streak.

Trailing 4-3, Blackmon lined a hanging slider from lefty Enny Romero (1-1) into the right-field stands. It was Blackmon’s sixth homer of the season and followed a pinch-hit double from Pat Valaika — his first hit of the season.

The Rockies’ relievers came through once again after starter Tyler Anderson wore down. Carlos Estevez (2-0) got four outs and Adam Ottavino threw an effective eighth. Greg Holland pitched the ninth in a non-save situation after the Rockies added three insurance runs in the eighth. He got pinch-hitter Bryce Harper to ground out to end the game.

The Rockies’ bullpen is now 6-0 with a 2.62 ERA, which is tops in the NL.

RAYS-ORIOLES

Orioles hit 3 HRs off Archer in 6-3 victory over Rays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Hyun Soo Kim and Jonathan Schoop also went deep, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on a cold, damp Monday night at Camden Yards.

All three home runs were off Chris Archer (2-1), who gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn’t allow a long ball in his previous four starts this season.

Baltimore trailed 3-1 before Kim and Schoop connected on successive pitches in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Archer hit Seth Smith with a pitch, and Jones followed with a drive deep into the left-field seats.

It was the fifth win in seven games for the Orioles, whose 13-5 record is best in the American League.

RED SOX-ORIOLES-DISCIPLINE

Red Sox pitcher Barnes suspended 4 games for buzzing Machado

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined for throwing a fastball past the head of Baltimore star Manny Machado.

The commissioner’s office issued the penalty Monday. The Red Sox are off and Barnes is appealing, meaning the reliever can continue to pitch until the process is done.

Barnes was ejected Sunday after sailing a fastball past Machado’s helmet at Baltimore. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games this season.

On Friday night at Camden Yards, Machado made a late slide that injured Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

On Sunday, Machado batted in the sixth inning and dodged out of the way when Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez threw three pitches down and in around the knees. Machado came up again in the eighth and Barnes’ fastball whizzed behind his helmet.

The Orioles and Red Sox play again next Monday at Fenway Park.