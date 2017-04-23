Sports Listen

Leipzig held 1-1 at Schalke, fails to move closer to Bayern

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 4:05 pm 1 min read
Leipzig missed the chance to move closer to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich as it was held 1-1 at Schalke on Sunday.

Leipzig was looking to take advantage of Bayern Munich dropping points in a 2-2 draw against Mainz on Saturday, and cut the gap to six points.

Timo Werner gave Leipzig the lead in the 14th minute, nodding in Bernardo’s cross from the right for his 17th league goal of the season.

Leipzig almost doubled its lead in the 19th but Emil Forsberg fired wide after going through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Schalke leveled immediately after halftime when Daniel Cagliuri whipped in a cross for an unmarked Klaas Jan Huntelaar to head home from close range.

Schalke could have even won the match shortly after the hour but Coke headed wide from five yards (meters).

Leipzing remained eight points behind the defending champion.

Schalke earned a precious point in its bid to avoid relegation as it moved six points above the drop zone.

There are just four rounds remaining.

FREIBURG 2, BAYER LEVERKUSEN 1

Pascal Stenzel’s late goal saw Freiburg move back into the European qualifying positions.

Freiburg moved sixth, two points above Werder Bremen and two points below Hertha Berlin. Leverkusen remained 12th, four points above the relegation zone.

Nils Petersen gave Freiburg the lead in the 11th minute but Kevin Volland leveled from the spot on the hour after he was brought down in the area.

Petersen turned provider to set up Stenzel for the winner two minutes from time.

