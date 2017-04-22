Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Louisville starter Mariya Moore…

Louisville starter Mariya Moore will transfer from program

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 3:02 pm < a min read
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville starting forward Mariya Moore will transfer from the program after finishing as the Cardinals’ third-leading scorer last season.

Women’s basketball spokesman Ira Green confirmed Saturday that the three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection will leave the school. Moore averaged 12 points and 5.1 rebounds and had a career-high 175 assists while starting 36 games last season.

The native of Hercules, California, became Louisville’s 27th 1,000-point career scorer as a junior.

She was the second of three Cardinals to enter the exclusive club last season, joining Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Louisville starter Mariya Moore…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.