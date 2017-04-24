Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Madison Bumgarner's rented bike…

Madison Bumgarner’s rented bike slipped near end of ride

By JANIE McCAULEY April 24, 2017 8:26 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner had nearly finished a ride of more than two hours in the mountains outside Denver when his rented dirt bike slipped on the trail and took the pitcher to the ground.

The 2014 World Series MVP bruise ribs and a sprained AC joint in his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident during Thursday’s off day in Colorado and spoke about the injury for the first time publicly on Monday.

He was scheduled to have another MRI exam later in the evening and be checked by Dr. Ken Akizuki. While the left-hander doesn’t believe there is structural damage in the shoulder, he didn’t want to speak prematurely about how long he might be sidelined, whether he will need surgery or be able to pitch again this season.

While his contract lists prohibited activities, Bumgarner didn’t offer specifics. Bumgarner says Giants CEO Larry Baer, general manager Bobby Evans and manager Bruce Bochy all have been supportive and he hasn’t been told he faces discipline.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

He calls the situation “terrible,” and Bochy called his ace “remorseful.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Madison Bumgarner's rented bike…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.