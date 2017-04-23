Sports Listen

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 2:00 am < a min read
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 3 1 13 11 10
New York 4 3 1 13 9 9
Orlando City 4 1 0 12 6 4
Atlanta United FC 3 2 2 11 17 8
Chicago 3 2 2 11 10 10
New York City FC 3 2 1 10 10 5
Toronto FC 2 1 4 10 10 7
New England 2 3 3 9 11 11
D.C. United 2 3 2 8 6 12
Montreal 1 2 4 7 10 12
Philadelphia 0 4 3 3 8 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 5 2 1 16 18 10
FC Dallas 4 0 2 14 8 3
Houston 4 2 1 13 15 11
Sporting Kansas City 3 1 3 12 6 3
San Jose 2 3 3 9 8 10
Real Salt Lake 2 4 2 8 9 12
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 9 13
Los Angeles 2 4 0 6 8 10
Seattle 1 2 3 6 8 8
Minnesota United 1 4 2 5 12 24
Colorado 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 0, New England 0, tie

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 3, tie

Houston 2, San Jose 0

Portland 2, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 2, New England 2, tie

New York 2, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Atlanta United FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

