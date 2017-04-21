Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maple Leafs-Capitals Sum

Maple Leafs-Capitals Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:36 pm < a min read
Share
Toronto 0 1 0 0—1
Washington 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 3 (Shattenkirk, Backstrom), 18:15 (pp).

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Hyman, Nylander), 6:00.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Washington, Williams 3 (Kuznetsov, Johansson), 1:04.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-8-11_25. Washington 11-4-11-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 2-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 3-2 (25-24).

A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:59.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maple Leafs-Capitals Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.