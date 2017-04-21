Maple Leafs-Capitals Sums

|Toronto
First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 3 (Shattenkirk, Backstrom), 18:15 (pp). Penalties_Boyle, TOR, (hooking), 14:18; Kadri, TOR, (tripping), 17:32.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Hyman, Nylander), 6:00. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:01; Carrick, TOR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:01; Wilson, WSH, (tripping), 9:13; Beagle, WSH, (hooking), 13:48; Niskanen, WSH, (slashing), 19:34; Wilson, WSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:34; Kadri, TOR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:34.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Gardiner, TOR, (high sticking), 2:25; Wilson, WSH, (high sticking), 7:36.
Overtime_3, Washington, Williams 3 (Kuznetsov, Johansson), 1:04. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-8-11_25. Washington 11-4-11-2_28.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Washington 1 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 2-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 3-2 (25-24).
A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:59.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.
