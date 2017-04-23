McCarthy, Dodgers salvage final game of series in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon McCarthy gave Los Angeles a much-needed strong start, Yasmani Grandal homered in a six-run fifth inning and the Dodgers avoided being swept in three games in the desert with a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After scoring 24 runs in the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks managed only a first-inning, two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt.

McCarthy (3-0) blanked Arizona on two hits after that. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

Shelby Miller (2-2) threw four shutout innings before walking the first two batters and giving up an RBI double to Corey Seager in the fifth. He threw one more pitch and left after a visit to the mound by the Arizona trainer. Miller had tightness in his right forearm. He’ll have a precautionary MRI on Monday according to Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

The Diamondbacks lost at home for just the second time in 10 games this season.

Adrian Gonzalez doubled twice, the second one off the left field wall to drive in two runs in the fifth-inning Dodger eruption.

All six runs in the inning came with no outs.

Randall Delgado relieved Miller and gave up a single to Wes Turner, the two-run double by Gonzalez and Grandal’s third home run of the season, a two-run shot into the right field seats on the first pitch.

The Diamondbacks opened the game with a one-out single by David Peralta, Goldschmidt’s third homer of the year and a single by Jake Lamb.

After that, McCarthy gave up only a one-out single to Chris Herrmann in the fifth and a two-out single by Lamb in the sixth.

Sergio Romo, roughed up in the series opener, gave up a leadoff double to Lamb in the ninth but retired the next three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session at Chase Field on Saturday. There is no timetable for his return. Kazmir has been on the 10-day DL since March 30. LH reliever Grant Dayton (intercostal strain) threw a bullpen Friday and could rejoin the team next Friday in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Arizona, in the midst of a 10-game home stand, sends Zack Greinke (1-2, 3.28 ERA) to the mound Monday night in the series opener against the San Diego Padres, who will start Jhoulys Chacin (2-2, 4.70). The two squared off last week, Greinke pitching a complete game but Chacin getting the win in a 1-0 Padres victory.

Dodgers: Move on to San Francisco for four games against the Giants, who were swept in three games in Colorado over the weekend. Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3, 5.87) starts for Los Angeles against the Giants” Matt Cain (1-0, 3.31).