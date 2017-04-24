Sports Listen

Mississippi State catcher arrested for DUI over the weekend

April 24, 2017
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi State baseball player has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and no insurance.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2oCzdKp) that sophomore catcher Elih Marrero was arrested Saturday, according to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on bail.

The university didn’t immediately issue a statement regarding the arrest. Mississippi State Head Baseball Coach Andy Cannizaro said earlier this season that 19-year-old Marrero hadn’t played since Feb. 21 because of off-the-field issues. He has not dressed with the team since he last played, but his name is still listed on the official team roster.

Marrero is the son of former MLB catcher Eli Marrero and was ranked No. 124 in Baseball America’s Top-500 prospects for the 2015 MLB Draft.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

