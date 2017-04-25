Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's College Baseball Scores

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press April 25, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
Share
EAST

Alvernia 6, Stevenson 1

Babson 5, Emerson 2

Bates 6, Plymouth St. 5

Concordia (N.Y.) 8-7, Caldwell 6-2

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Daniel Webster 10l, Rivier 9

E. Nazarene 4-3, Wentworth 3-5

East Stroudsburg 15, Sciences (Pa.) 5

Endicott 8, Gordon 3

Gwynedd Mercy 10, College of NJ 5

Haverford 7, Muhlenberg 1

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says

Keene St. 7, Clark U. 3

Kutztown 6, Albright 5

Lebanon Valley at DeSales, ppd.

Lehman 15, FDU-Florham 5

Messiah 10, Mount Aloysius 4

Misericordia 3, Scranton 1

Molloy 12, Felician 1

Neumann at Ramapo, ppd.

New England Coll. 11, Colby-Sawyer 4

Penn St.-Behrend 15, Fredonia St. 7

Swarthmore 6, Ursinus 1

Westfield St. 9-3, Mass. College 1-7

Yale 6, Dartmouth 1

SOUTH

Brescia at Georgetown (Ky.), ccd.

Mississippi College 6-5, Lee 2-6

Montreat at Mars Hill, ppd.

Spring Hill 15, Kentucky St. 10

Union (Tenn.) 13, Ala.-Huntsville 0

MIDWEST

Calvin 1-3, Alma 0-2

Cincinnati Christian 15-0, Ohio Christian 5-4

Columbia (Mo.) 7, Lyon 4

Concordia (Wis.) 3, Maranatha Baptist 0

Evangel 7-5, Missouri Valley 4-4

Fairmont St. 8, Urbana 1

Jamestown 7, Mayville St. 6, 10 innings

Judson 3, Grace (Ind.) 1

Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Sterling 4

Webster 6, Eureka 0

SOUTHWEST

Harding 14-2, Ark.-Monticello 7-3

Oklahoma Baptist 8, SE Oklahoma 3

Trinity (Texas) 18, Our Lady of the Lake 8

SW Christian 9, Randall 0

Williams Baptist 6, Morthland 5

FAR WEST

Puget Sound 4, Pacific Lutheran 2

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.