Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Alvernia 6, Stevenson 1
Babson 5, Emerson 2
Bates 6, Plymouth St. 5
Concordia (N.Y.) 8-7, Caldwell 6-2
Daniel Webster 10l, Rivier 9
E. Nazarene 4-3, Wentworth 3-5
East Stroudsburg 15, Sciences (Pa.) 5
Endicott 8, Gordon 3
Gwynedd Mercy 10, College of NJ 5
Haverford 7, Muhlenberg 1
Keene St. 7, Clark U. 3
Kutztown 6, Albright 5
Lebanon Valley at DeSales, ppd.
Lehman 15, FDU-Florham 5
Messiah 10, Mount Aloysius 4
Misericordia 3, Scranton 1
Molloy 12, Felician 1
Neumann at Ramapo, ppd.
New England Coll. 11, Colby-Sawyer 4
Penn St.-Behrend 15, Fredonia St. 7
Swarthmore 6, Ursinus 1
Westfield St. 9-3, Mass. College 1-7
Yale 6, Dartmouth 1
Brescia at Georgetown (Ky.), ccd.
Mississippi College 6-5, Lee 2-6
Montreat at Mars Hill, ppd.
Spring Hill 15, Kentucky St. 10
Union (Tenn.) 13, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Calvin 1-3, Alma 0-2
Cincinnati Christian 15-0, Ohio Christian 5-4
Columbia (Mo.) 7, Lyon 4
Concordia (Wis.) 3, Maranatha Baptist 0
Evangel 7-5, Missouri Valley 4-4
Fairmont St. 8, Urbana 1
Jamestown 7, Mayville St. 6, 10 innings
Judson 3, Grace (Ind.) 1
Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Sterling 4
Webster 6, Eureka 0
Harding 14-2, Ark.-Monticello 7-3
Oklahoma Baptist 8, SE Oklahoma 3
Trinity (Texas) 18, Our Lady of the Lake 8
SW Christian 9, Randall 0
Williams Baptist 6, Morthland 5
Puget Sound 4, Pacific Lutheran 2