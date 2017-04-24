Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Seattle RHP Jonathan Aro (Tacoma-PCL) 50 games and Cleveland RHP Steve Delabar (Columbus-IL) and free-agent minor league RHP Jeffry Hernandez 80 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Boston’s Matt Barnes four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing a fastball past the head of Baltimore’s Manny Machado during an April 23 game. Suspended Minnesota’s Miguel Sano one game and him fined an undisclosed amount for “aggressive actions” that caused benches to clear during an April 22 game against Detroit. Fined Detroit’s Matthew Boyd an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Sano.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP David Hernandez. Reinstated RHP Vicente Campos from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Salt Lake. Designated RHP Kirby Yates for assignment. Recalled RHP Brooks Pounders from Salt Lake. Traded OF Ryan LaMarre to Oakland for a player to be named. Sent 3B Luis Valbuena to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Buddy Boshers to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Nick Tepesch from Rochester. Transferred LHP Ryan O’Rourke to the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Transferred RHP Chris Bassitt to the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned INF Mike Freeman to Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Steve Cishek to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Transferred OF Dalton Pompey to the 60-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Brett Eibner from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF-INF Adam Frazier on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Aaron Nola on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 20.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Jabari Blash from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Purchased the contracts of INF Christian Arroyo and OF Drew Stubbs from Sacramento. Designated OF Chris Marrero for assignment. Placed INF Aaron Hill on the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on paternity leave. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Syracuse (IL). Assigned 2B Grant Green outright to Syracuse.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Kris Regas.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Nick Flair and 1B John Nogowski.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Andy Sohn and LHP Zach Dodson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Did not match New England’s offer sheet tendered to RB Mike Gillislee.

KANSAS CITY CHEIFS — Waived DT Jaye Howard.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — OT Jake Long announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Mike Gillislee.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed LB Will Compton.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Brock Sunderland general manager and vice president of football operations.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Darnell Walker Jr. and Tre’ Hunter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Dennis Seidenberg on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Reece Willcox from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA WRESTLING — Named Gary Mayabb manager of Greco-Roman programs.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Lori Lindsey, George Hales, Gary Malebranche and Kayley Sullivan coaches of the club’s Virginia Academy.<-

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Named Bart Thompson men’s and women’s rowing coach.

ALBANY (NY) — Named Claire Scanlan assistant women’s soccer coach.

BELMONT — Named Bart Brooks women’s basketball coach.

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Jessica Keller assistant women’s basketball coach.

LOUISVILLE — Junior F Jaylen Johnson will enter the NBA draft.

LOYOLA (NO) — Named Jesse Zabal volleyball coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Mel Pearson men’s ice hockey coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Junior G Joel Berry II, junior F/G Theo Pinson and freshman F Tony Bradley declared for the NBA draft.

PROVIDENCE — Signed women’s ice hockey coach Bob Deraney to a contract extension.

UTEP — Named Kevin Baker women’s basketball coach.