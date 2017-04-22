Sports Listen

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne extends contract until 2022

By master
April 22, 2017
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a new five-year contract, tying him to his hometown club until 2022.

Insigne, who progressed from the youth team, has long said he wanted to spend his entire career at Napoli but contract negotiations lasted for months.

The 25-year-old Insigne and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the news on Saturday in a press conference, with the player’s parents also present.

Insigne says “I’m happy, my dream as a child has come true.”

Insigne, who spent time on loan at Foggia and Pescara from 2010-2012, has scored 16 goals for Napoli this season in his most prolific campaign for the club.

The Italy forward adds: “It’s a great feeling. A few years ago I wouldn’t have believed in the fulfilment of my biggest dream.”

