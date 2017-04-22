Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 5 .688
Miami 8 8 .500 3
New York 8 9 .471
Philadelphia 7 9 .438 4
Atlanta 6 10 .375 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 7 .563
Cincinnati 9 8 .529 ½
Milwaukee 9 9 .500 1
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2
St. Louis 7 10 .412
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 11 6 .647
Arizona 11 7 .611 ½
Los Angeles 8 9 .471 3
San Diego 8 10 .444
San Francisco 6 11 .353 5

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5

Arizona 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Diego 5, Miami 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 1-2) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 2-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 2-0) at Arizona (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Koehler 0-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1), 8:00 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

