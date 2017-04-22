|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Cincinnati
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Los Angeles
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|San Diego
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|San Francisco
|6
|12
|.333
|6
___
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5
Arizona 13, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Diego 5, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 8
N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Colorado 12, San Francisco 3
Miami 6, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 1-2) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 2-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 2-0) at Arizona (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Koehler 0-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1), 8:00 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.