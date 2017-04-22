Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 11:58 pm < a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 5 .706
Miami 9 8 .529 3
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 4
New York 8 10 .444
Atlanta 6 11 .353 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 7 .588
Cincinnati 9 9 .500
Milwaukee 9 10 .474 2
St. Louis 8 10 .444
Pittsburgh 7 10 .412 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667
Arizona 12 7 .632 ½
Los Angeles 8 10 .444 4
San Diego 8 11 .421
San Francisco 6 12 .333 6

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5

Arizona 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Diego 5, Miami 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 8

N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 12, San Francisco 3

Miami 6, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 1-2) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 2-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 2-0) at Arizona (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Koehler 0-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1), 8:00 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

