National Women’s Soccer League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|FC Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Seattle
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Orlando
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago 1, FC Kansas City 0
Washington 1, Orlando 1, tie
North Carolina 1, Portland 0
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Boston, 4 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.