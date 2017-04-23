Sports Listen

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 12:06 am < a min read
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 2 0 0 6 2 0
Seattle 1 0 1 4 6 2
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 5
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 1
FC Kansas City 1 1 0 3 2 1
Chicago 1 1 0 3 1 2
Sky Blue FC 0 0 1 1 1 1
Washington 0 1 1 1 1 2
Orlando 0 1 1 1 1 3
Boston 0 1 0 0 0 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, FC Kansas City 0

Washington 1, Orlando 1, tie

North Carolina 1, Portland 0

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Sunday’s Game

Sky Blue FC at Boston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Portland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

