NBA TOP PLAYOFF PERFORMERS

April 22, 2017
INDIVIDUAL

Most Points: 51, Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Houston, April 19.

Most Rebounds: 15, Paul George, Indiana, First Round Game ‥3 vs. Cleveland, April 20; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Toronto, April 18; DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Utah, April 18; DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Utah, April 15; and Greg Monroe, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Toronto, April 15.

Most Assists: 14, Rajon Rondo, Chicago, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Boston, April 18; John Wall, Washington, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Atlanta, April 17.

Most 3-Pointers Made: 6, LeBron James, Cleveland, First Round Game ‥3 vs. Indiana, April 20; Paul George, Indiana, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Cleveland, April 15.

Most Free Throws Made: 19, Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Memphis, April 17.

Most Turnovers: 9, Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Houston, April 16.

Most Steals: 6, Thaddeus Young, Indiana, First Round Game ‥2, vs. Cleveland, April 17.

Most Blocks: 5, Marcin Gortat, Washington, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Atlanta, April 19; Draymond Green, Golden State, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Portland, April 16.

TEAM

Most Combined Points: 233, Cleveland, 119, Indiana 114, First Round Game ‥3, April 20.

Most Points By Team: 119, Cleveland, First Round Game ‥3 vs. Indiana, April 20.

The Associated Press

