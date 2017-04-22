Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NHL Daily Playoff Glance

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 6:36 pm 1 min read
Share
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday, April 12

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Thursday, April 13

Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT

Nashville 1, Chicago 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Friday, April 14

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

What it would take to create real hiring reform

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, April 15

Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT

Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT

Nashville 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Sunday, April 16

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Montreal 3, New York 1

Edmonton 1, San Jose 0

Monday, April 17

Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT

Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT

Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT

Tuesday, April 18

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 1

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Jose 7, Edmonton 0

Wednesday, April 19

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Ottawa 1, Boston 0

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1, Anaheim wins series 4-0

Thursday, April 20

N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2, OT, New York leads series 3-2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2, Pittsburgh wins series 4-1

Nashville 4, Chicago 1, Nashville wins series 4-0

Edmonton 4, San Jose 3, OT, Edmonton leads series 3-2

Friday, April 21

Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Washington leads series 3-2

Boston 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT, Ottawa leads series 3-2

Saturday, April 22

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT, wins series 4-10

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Ottawa at Boston, 3 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 24

x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA

x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA

Tuesday, April 25

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NHL Daily Playoff Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.