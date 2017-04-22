NHL Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Wednesday, April 12
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT
Nashville 1, Chicago 0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
What it would take to create real hiring reform
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 2, San Jose 0
Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT
Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT
Nashville 5, Chicago 0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Montreal 3, New York 1
Edmonton 1, San Jose 0
Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT
Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT
Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 1
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Jose 7, Edmonton 0
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Ottawa 1, Boston 0
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1, Anaheim wins series 4-0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2, OT, New York leads series 3-2
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2, Pittsburgh wins series 4-1
Nashville 4, Chicago 1, Nashville wins series 4-0
Edmonton 4, San Jose 3, OT, Edmonton leads series 3-2
Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Washington leads series 3-2
Boston 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT, Ottawa leads series 3-2
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT, wins series 4-10
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 3 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA
x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA