Nice loses ground in title race after 1-1 draw at Toulouse

PARIS (AP) — Nice drew 1-1 at Toulouse on Sunday, dealing a blow to its slim chances of winning the French title.

Nice has already guaranteed third place and a spot in the qualifying round for next season’s Champions League.

But with four games remaining, it is six points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. The teams play each other in Nice next Sunday.

Striker Corentin Jean gave mid-table Toulouse the lead in the 57th minute. Midfielder Valentin Eysseric continued his fine form with the equalizer three minutes later.

Monaco needs a win at Lyon later Sunday to move back to the top of the league on goal difference, having played one game less than PSG.

Monaco reached the Champions League semifinals and Lyon got through to the last four of the Europa League in a good week for French football.

PSG beat Montpellier 2-0 at home on Saturday with Edinson Cavani scoring his 31st league goal of the season and 44th overall.

___

SAINT-ETIENNE 1, RENNES 1

The game was briefly halted early in the first half after a group of Saint-Etienne supporters forced themselves into the stadium.

The match was supposed to be played behind closed doors as a punishment for unruly supporters during Saint-Etienne’s local derby against Lyon.

After a brief delay for police to remove the fans, Slovakia striker Robert Beric put the home side ahead in the 39th and center half Edson Mexer leveled just before the break.

Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, while Rennes is ninth.