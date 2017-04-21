Orioles 2, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Selsky 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Sandoval 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.526
|Hernandez ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Young ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Bogaerts ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|2
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gentry lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.150
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Hardy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|00x—2
|6
|1
a-walked for Hernandez in the 8th.
E_Sandoval (4), Hardy (2). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gentry (1). HR_Machado (3), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Jones (7), Machado (9). SB_Betts (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts, Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Hardy). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Pedroia, Castillo. GIDP_Benintendi 2, Vazquez, Jones.
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
DP_Boston 1 (Hernandez, Pedroia, Moreland); Baltimore 3 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Davis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz L, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|102
|4.60
|Kelly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|1.80
|Abad
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.70
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy W, 3-1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|1.37
|Hart H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Givens H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.29
|Brach S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Hart 1-0, Givens 2-0. PB_Vazquez (2).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:20. A_34,442 (45,971).
Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says