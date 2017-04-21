Sports Listen

Orioles 2, Red Sox 0

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:38 pm < a min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Selsky 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Sandoval 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .526
Hernandez ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286
a-Young ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240
Bogaerts ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 31 0 6 0 2 4
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gentry lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .150
Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .200
Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Hardy ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Totals 30 2 6 2 3 4
Boston 000 000 000—0 6 1
Baltimore 001 010 00x—2 6 1

a-walked for Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Sandoval (4), Hardy (2). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gentry (1). HR_Machado (3), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Jones (7), Machado (9). SB_Betts (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts, Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Hardy). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Pedroia, Castillo. GIDP_Benintendi 2, Vazquez, Jones.

DP_Boston 1 (Hernandez, Pedroia, Moreland); Baltimore 3 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz L, 1-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 102 4.60
Kelly 2 1 0 0 1 0 30 1.80
Abad 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.70
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy W, 3-1 7 6 0 0 1 3 108 1.37
Hart H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Givens H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.29
Brach S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Hart 1-0, Givens 2-0. PB_Vazquez (2).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:20. A_34,442 (45,971).

