Orioles 2, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Selsky 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Sandoval 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .526 Hernandez ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286 a-Young ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Bogaerts ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 31 0 6 0 2 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gentry lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .150 Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .200 Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Hardy ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 30 2 6 2 3 4

Boston 000 000 000—0 6 1 Baltimore 001 010 00x—2 6 1

a-walked for Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Sandoval (4), Hardy (2). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gentry (1). HR_Machado (3), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Jones (7), Machado (9). SB_Betts (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts, Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Hardy). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Pedroia, Castillo. GIDP_Benintendi 2, Vazquez, Jones.

DP_Boston 1 (Hernandez, Pedroia, Moreland); Baltimore 3 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz L, 1-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 102 4.60 Kelly 2 1 0 0 1 0 30 1.80 Abad 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.70 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy W, 3-1 7 6 0 0 1 3 108 1.37 Hart H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Givens H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.29 Brach S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 1-0, Hart 1-0, Givens 2-0. PB_Vazquez (2).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:20. A_34,442 (45,971).