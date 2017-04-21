Sports Listen

Orioles 2, Red Sox 0

By master
April 21, 2017 10:38 pm
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0 Gentry lf 2 1 1 0
Selsky 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 1
Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 2 1
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0
H.Rmirz dh 4 0 1 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0
Sndoval 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 J.Hardy ss 3 0 0 0
M.Hrnan ss 2 0 2 0
Chris.Y ph 0 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 30 2 6 2
Boston 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 001 010 00x—2

E_J.Hardy (2), Sandoval (4). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gentry (1). HR_M.Machado (3). SB_Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pomeranz L,1-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4
Kelly 2 1 0 0 1 0
Abad 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Bundy W,3-1 7 6 0 0 1 3
Hart H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Givens H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brach S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

PB_Vazquez.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:20. A_34,442 (45,971).

