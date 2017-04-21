Orioles 2, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gentry lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Selsky 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hrnan ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Chris.Y ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|00x—2
E_J.Hardy (2), Sandoval (4). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gentry (1). HR_M.Machado (3). SB_Betts (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pomeranz L,1-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Kelly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abad
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,3-1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hart H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
PB_Vazquez.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:20. A_34,442 (45,971).