Paajarvi’s OT goal gives Blues 4-3 win to oust Wild in 5

By DAVE CAMPBELL
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 6:50 pm < a min read
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild.

The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.

Jake Allen made 34 saves for the Blues, who led 2-0 and 3-1 before a furious rally by the Wild to try to keep their season alive forced the extra frame.

Paajarvi’s first career playoff goal gave Blues coach Mike Yeo the satisfaction of beating the team that fired him a little over a year ago.

Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker scored to bring the Wild back from their second two-goal hole, a deficit that held past the midpoint of the third period.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

