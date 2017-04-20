Sports Listen

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1

By master
April 20, 2017
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0
Owings rf 4 0 1 0 Schimpf 3b 4 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 Myers 1b 3 1 2 1
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Tomas lf 4 0 1 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 Maurer p 0 0 0 0
Innetta c 4 1 2 0 Solarte 2b 3 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Hedges c 3 2 2 1
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Aybar ss 3 0 1 2
Mathis ph 1 0 0 0 Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0
Delgado p 0 0 0 0 Richard p 2 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Jnkwski rf 1 0 0 0
Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
Arizona 010 000 000—1
San Diego 100 020 10x—4

E_Renfroe (3), Hedges (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 1. 2B_Pollock (4), Goldschmidt (4), Iannetta (1), Solarte (3), Aybar (3). HR_Myers (4), Hedges (3). SB_Ahmed (1). CS_Myers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Corbin L,1-3 6 5 3 3 0 8
Delgado 1 1 1 1 0 2
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Richard W,2-2 6 2-3 9 1 1 0 8
Hand H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Maurer S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:24. A_17,831 (42,302).

