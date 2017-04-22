Sports Listen

Phillies 4, Braves 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:52 pm 1 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .219
A.Garcia 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .197
Freeman 1b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .400
Kemp lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .310
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Phillips 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .333
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .132
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
O’Flaherty p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bonifacio ph-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Totals 35 3 6 3 4 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .329
Altherr lf-rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .379
Herrera cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .274
Franco 3b 5 0 2 3 0 0 .182
Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Rupp c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186
Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
L.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .381
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stassi lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .158
Totals 37 4 11 4 3 11
Atlanta 000 100 001 1—3 6 0
Philadelphia 000 002 000 2—4 11 3

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-doubled for L.Garcia in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice bunt for Vizcaino in the 10th.

E_Hernandez (2), Franco (3), Joseph (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Phillips (5), Altherr (4), Galvis (3), Nava (2). HR_Phillips (2), off Ramos. RBIs_A.Garcia (6), Phillips 2 (9), Herrera (5), Franco 3 (16). SB_Freeman (2), Altherr (2). CS_Galvis (1). S_Bonifacio.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Flowers); Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Joseph). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Herrera. FIDP_Franco. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Flowers), (Kemp, Flowers); Philadelphia 1 (Rodriguez, Hernandez, Joseph).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 6 5 2 2 1 6 82 4.24
O’Flaherty 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.40
Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 30 1.74
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.00
Johnson L, 2-1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 18 3.52
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff 5 2 1 1 2 7 98 2.55
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 6.10
L.Garcia H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Neshek H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Ramos 1 1 1 1 0 3 21 5.40
Gomez W, 2-1 1 2 1 0 1 1 17 9.95

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:32. A_31,334 (43,651).

