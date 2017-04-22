Phillies 4, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|A.Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.197
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.400
|Kemp lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Phillips 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|O’Flaherty p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bonifacio ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Altherr lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.379
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.182
|Joseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Saunders rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Eickhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|L.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stassi lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|3
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|001
|1—3
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000
|2—4
|11
|3
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-doubled for L.Garcia in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice bunt for Vizcaino in the 10th.
E_Hernandez (2), Franco (3), Joseph (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Phillips (5), Altherr (4), Galvis (3), Nava (2). HR_Phillips (2), off Ramos. RBIs_A.Garcia (6), Phillips 2 (9), Herrera (5), Franco 3 (16). SB_Freeman (2), Altherr (2). CS_Galvis (1). S_Bonifacio.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Flowers); Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Joseph). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Herrera. FIDP_Franco. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Flowers), (Kemp, Flowers); Philadelphia 1 (Rodriguez, Hernandez, Joseph).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|82
|4.24
|O’Flaherty
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.40
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|1.74
|Vizcaino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.00
|Johnson L, 2-1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|3.52
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|98
|2.55
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.10
|L.Garcia H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Neshek H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Ramos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|5.40
|Gomez W, 2-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|17
|9.95
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:32. A_31,334 (43,651).
