Phillies hit 3 straight homers, beat Braves 5-2 for sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera hit consecutive homers in the eighth, Zach Eflin threw seven sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Matt Kemp went deep for the Braves, who have lost six in a row after winning five straight.
Pinch-hitter Michael Saunders lined a double to right leading off the bottom of the eighth off reliever Arodys Vizcaino (1-1). Hernandez followed with a drive to right for his fourth homer and a 3-1 lead. Altherr hit Vizcaino’s next pitch into Philadelphia’s bullpen in right-center. Lefty Ian Krol entered and Herrera connected on a 3-2 pitch the opposite-way to left-center to make it 5-1.
It was the eighth time in franchise history the Phillies hit three straight homers and first since June 13, 2008 when Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Pat Burrell went back-to-back-to-back at St. Louis.
Eflin gave up one run and three hits in seven sharp innings in his second start since replacing injured righty Clay Buchholz.
Joey Rodriguez (1-0) got two outs in the eighth to earn the win and Hector Neris finished with a shaky ninth. Neris allowed one run and left the bases loaded.
The Phillies have won five of six to even their record at 9-9.
Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz struck out nine in seven innings, allowing one run and four hits.
Kemp drove Eflin’s first pitch in the seventh, a 92 mph fastball, out to right-center for his third homer and a 1-0 lead.
Foltynewicz allowed only one hit before Daniel Nava lined a one-out single to left in the seventh. Brock Stassi followed with a single on a 0-2 pitch and Freddy Galvis hit an RBI single to tie it at 1-1.
BRING THE BROOMS
The Phillies earned their first three-game sweep since Aug. 12-14, 2016 against Colorado. … They swept a three-game set against Atlanta last July 4-6.
ROSTER MOVE
The Braves recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned RHP Aaron Blair. Wisler joins Atlanta’s bullpen after making 45 starts for Atlanta in 2015-16.
UP NEXT
Braves: After an off day, RHP Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Phillies: Following a day off, RHP Vince Velasquez (0-2, 7.20) takes the mound Tuesday night vs. the Miami Marlins.
