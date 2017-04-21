Pirates 6, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Headley 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.377
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.371
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Kozma ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Sabathia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Carter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Layne p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|3
|10
|0
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mercer ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|McCutchen cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Polanco lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.239
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.340
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Osuna rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Frazier rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Rivero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Glasnow p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jaso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|4
|9
|New York
|001
|020
|000—3
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|220
|000
|20x—6
|8
|3
a-struck out for Sabathia in the 6th. b-singled for Torreyes in the 8th. c-struck out for Holder in the 8th. d-struck out for Hudson in the 8th.
E_Castro (2), Harrison (1), Freese (3), Osuna (1). LOB_New York 11, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Headley (4). 3B_Osuna (1). HR_Mercer (1), off Sabathia; Bell (2), off Sabathia. RBIs_Mercer (5), Freese 2 (7), Bell 2 (4). SB_Ellsbury 2 (6), Hicks (1). S_Glasnow.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Judge 3, Bird, Holliday 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Cervelli). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Castro, Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.
DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Castro, Bird).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia L, 2-1
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|77
|2.70
|Warren
|1
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|37
|0.84
|Layne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.25
|Holder
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.57
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|102
|7.94
|Nicasio W, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.57
|Rivero H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.90
|Hudson H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.38
|Watson S, 5-5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.29
Layne pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Layne 1-0, Holder 2-1, Nicasio 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:19. A_30,565 (38,362).
