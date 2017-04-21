Sports Listen

Pirates 6, Yankees 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:34 pm 1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .192
Headley 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .377
Castro 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .371
Ellsbury cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .333
Judge rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .122
Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
b-Hicks ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Sabathia p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Carter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Layne p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holder p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Holliday ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 3 10 0 2 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mercer ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .218
Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280
McCutchen cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Polanco lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .239
Freese 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .340
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Osuna rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .200
Frazier rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .213
Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Glasnow p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jaso 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Totals 31 6 8 5 4 9
New York 001 020 000—3 10 1
Pittsburgh 220 000 20x—6 8 3

a-struck out for Sabathia in the 6th. b-singled for Torreyes in the 8th. c-struck out for Holder in the 8th. d-struck out for Hudson in the 8th.

E_Castro (2), Harrison (1), Freese (3), Osuna (1). LOB_New York 11, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Headley (4). 3B_Osuna (1). HR_Mercer (1), off Sabathia; Bell (2), off Sabathia. RBIs_Mercer (5), Freese 2 (7), Bell 2 (4). SB_Ellsbury 2 (6), Hicks (1). S_Glasnow.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Judge 3, Bird, Holliday 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Cervelli). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Castro, Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Castro, Bird).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia L, 2-1 5 7 4 4 2 3 77 2.70
Warren 1 2-3 0 2 0 1 3 37 0.84
Layne 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.25
Holder 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.57
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 4 2-3 7 3 1 2 5 102 7.94
Nicasio W, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.57
Rivero H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.90
Hudson H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 27 3.38
Watson S, 5-5 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 1.29

Layne pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Layne 1-0, Holder 2-1, Nicasio 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:19. A_30,565 (38,362).

Leave A Comment
