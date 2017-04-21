Pirates 6, Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .192 Headley 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .377 Castro 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .371 Ellsbury cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .333 Judge rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .122 Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 b-Hicks ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .321 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Sabathia p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Carter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Layne p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holder p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Holliday ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 3 10 0 2 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mercer ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .218 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 McCutchen cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Polanco lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .239 Freese 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .340 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Osuna rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .200 Frazier rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .213 Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Glasnow p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jaso 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Totals 31 6 8 5 4 9

New York 001 020 000—3 10 1 Pittsburgh 220 000 20x—6 8 3

a-struck out for Sabathia in the 6th. b-singled for Torreyes in the 8th. c-struck out for Holder in the 8th. d-struck out for Hudson in the 8th.

E_Castro (2), Harrison (1), Freese (3), Osuna (1). LOB_New York 11, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Headley (4). 3B_Osuna (1). HR_Mercer (1), off Sabathia; Bell (2), off Sabathia. RBIs_Mercer (5), Freese 2 (7), Bell 2 (4). SB_Ellsbury 2 (6), Hicks (1). S_Glasnow.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Judge 3, Bird, Holliday 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Cervelli). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Castro, Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Castro, Bird).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia L, 2-1 5 7 4 4 2 3 77 2.70 Warren 1 2-3 0 2 0 1 3 37 0.84 Layne 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.25 Holder 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.57 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 4 2-3 7 3 1 2 5 102 7.94 Nicasio W, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.57 Rivero H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.90 Hudson H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 27 3.38 Watson S, 5-5 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 1.29

Layne pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Layne 1-0, Holder 2-1, Nicasio 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:19. A_30,565 (38,362).