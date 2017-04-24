Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Powell scores 25 as…

Powell scores 25 as Raptors beat Bucks 118-93 in Game 5

By IAN HARRISON April 24, 2017 9:46 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Norm Powell scored a career playoff-high 25 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-93 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night.

Serge Ibaka scored 19 points and DeMar DeRozan had 18 for the Raptors, who can advance to face defending champion Cleveland in the second round with a victory in Game 6 at Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Many in the sellout crowd of 20,251 rose to their feet and chanted ‘Raps in six’ in the final minute of the game.

Toronto lost Game 6 on the road at Indiana in the first round and at Miami in the second round last year, rebounding to win Game 7 at home each time. They were eliminated in six games in the Eastern Conference Final against the Cavs, losing at home in the clincher.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Powell scores 25 as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.