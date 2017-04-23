Pritchett wins Top Fuel in NHRA in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Leah Pritchett powered her dragster to her fourth career Top Fuel victory Sunday at the 30th annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway.

Pritchett used a 3.781-second pass at 321.96 mph to defeat Steve Torrence, who ran a 3.787 at 322.11, and win for the third time this season. Pritchett also leads the Top Fuel points standings with 494, ahead of Antron Brown (440) and Tony Schumacher (438).

Ron Capps, the defending Funny Car champion, won for the first time this season when he outran Robert Hight with a 4.004 pass at 284.33 in his Dodge Charger R/T.

Bo Butner earned his first career Pro Stock win, racing his Chevy Camaro to a 6.550 pass at 212.26 to defeat the No. 1 qualifier, Jeg Coughlin Jr.

The event marked the fifth of 24 on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. The season continues next weekend at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals next weekend at zMax Dragway.