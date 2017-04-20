Rangers-Canadiens Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|1—3
|Montreal
|2
|0
|0
|0—2
First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen 2 (Beaulieu, Galchenyuk), 12:07. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 2 (Zibanejad), 15:56 (sh). 3, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Lehkonen, Markov), 16:20 (pp).
Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 2 (Nash, Vesey), 18:28.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 1 (Kreider), 14:22.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-10-7-10_36. Montreal 16-10-7-3_36.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 3-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Montreal, Price 2-3 (36-33).
A_21,288 (21,273). T_3:6.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kevin Pollock.
