Rangers-Canadiens Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 10:44 pm < a min read
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 1—3
Montreal 2 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen 2 (Beaulieu, Galchenyuk), 12:07. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 2 (Zibanejad), 15:56 (sh). 3, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Lehkonen, Markov), 16:20 (pp). Penalties_Emelin, MTL, (tripping), 5:23; Shaw, MTL, Major (fighting), 10:36; Smith, NYR, Major (fighting), 10:36; Hayes, NYR, (holding stick), 14:29.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 2 (Nash, Vesey), 18:28. Penalties_Mcdonagh, NYR, (slashing), 1:26; Zuccarello, NYR, (high sticking), 3:30.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Gallagher, MTL, (slashing), 0:16; Miller, NYR, (slashing), 14:13.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 1 (Kreider), 14:22. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-10-7-10_36. Montreal 16-10-7-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 3-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Montreal, Price 2-3 (36-33).

A_21,288 (21,273). T_3:6.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kevin Pollock.

