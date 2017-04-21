Sports Listen

Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia leaves with apparent knee injury

April 21, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia hurt a knee and left in the eighth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Manny Machado slid into second base on a force play Friday night and appeared to spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Machado attempted to break Pedroia’s fall, but the four-time AL All-Star crumbled to the ground. Pedroia gingerly got to his feet before being helped off the field.

It was unclear whether Pedroia twisted the knee.

Pablo Sandoval moved from third base to second base to replace Pedroia.

